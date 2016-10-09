The Hill Palace police have arrested two youths on charge of abducting and raping two minor girls in separate cases.

The arrested youths were identified as Vishakh (21) from Eroor, and Shibin (21) from Elamkunnapuzha. According to the police, Shibin fled with a minor girl a month ago.

Shibin surrendered at the police station after spending nearly a month with the girl at various places.

Meanwhile, Vishakh who also eloped with another 16-year-old girl two weeks ago, was living with the girl at a house in Thripunithura from where he was picked up.

Both were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on charge of rape.