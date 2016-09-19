Two persons died and one was injured in an accident involving two two-wheelers near Vaduthala on Saturday midnight. The deceased were identified as Litto Tomy, 19, of Alappuzha and Pinsiley Justin, 32, of Vaduthala.

Francis, who was riding pillion with Justin, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for injuries on his face, hands and legs. The accident took place around 11.35 p.m. near Kurisupally and both Litto and Justin died within 30 minutes.

Litto, a cable TV worker, was speeding along the stretch through the wrong side when his bike collided head on with the scooter on which Justin and Francis were travelling.

While overtaking a two-wheeler, Litto rammed into the scooter of Justin, who was returning home after closing his shop. Neither of the victims was wearing helmets. Justin was giving a lift to his friend Francis, who is part of a prayer group, while returning home.