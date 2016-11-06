Two autonomous colleges from Ernakulam district were among the three found to be plagued by serious administrative lacunae on account of not having approved and qualified principals by a five-member Syndicate sub committee of the Mahatma Gandhi University.

St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam, and MA College, Kothamangalam have drawn adverse remarks from the committee constituted to look into the functioning of autonomous colleges under the university.

The other college was Marian College, Kuttikkanam.

“These colleges do not have approved Principals, and drawing and disbursing officers discharge the important academic, administrative duties of the principals, which is against the relevant provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act,” the committee headed by P.K. Harikumar observed. The competency and transparency of the academic council, board of studies, and the governing council has been hit by the absence of approved Principals.

Violation of rules

“The chairman of these bodies is the Principal but the absence of an approved and qualified Principal is a grave deficiency and blatant violation of the Act and hence, shall be viewed seriously.”

The manager of St. Albert’s College admitted that the college was facing a deadlock on account of not having an approved principal since all the academic activities needed the approval of the principal.

Hostel allotment

The committee also looked into complaints regarding the allotment of college hostel and playgrounds.

It was found that the hostel facility was being provided only to postgraduate students and not to undergraduate students.

The arrangements made for setting of question papers, conduct of examinations, evaluation and grievance redressal at the MA College were found unsatisfactory. The committee was not satisfied with the preparation of question papers at St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, where two sets are prepared by internal examiners and three sets by external examiners.

Union elections

“It is noticed that there is every possibility of selecting the question papers prepared by the internal examiner.” Union election in the college was held and activities had started without waiting for directions from the University.

However, Maharaja’s College, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, largely escaped unscathed in the report.

The committee had a word of praise for Rajagiri for the way it maintained the area where question papers were printed and answer scripts kept.

The area has been given “ample protection and it is seen that only authorised personnel are permitted to enter the area using biometric punching, which is laudable,” the committee report observed.

