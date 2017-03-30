Two arrested on theft charges

more-in

KOCHI: The Ernakulam South Police on Thursday arrested two Odisha natives on charges of theft.

The arrested were identified as Sunitha Parsath, 24, and her 22-year-old brother Salman Parsath. They were arrested on a complaint filed by one Mary Ammini Simon, who runs a women’s hostel at Thevara.

Parsath, an employee of Mrs. Simon, allegedly stole gold ornaments weighing 14 sovereigns from the latter’s house on various occasions. The stolen gold was sold with Salman’s help to a local gold vendor from Thrissur.

They were produced in a local court and remanded to custody.