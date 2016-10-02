The Hill Palace police on Saturday raided an illegal bar near North Fort gate at Thripunithura and arrested two persons.

The two were identified as Varghese, 63, and his son Biju Varghese, 40. The police also seized seven litres of liquor from their possession.

The duo used to contact customers over phone and serve liquor and soda to them.

According to the police, there used to be heavy rush at the bar on holidays. “The illegal outlet was so popular that people from distant areas used to visit the place. The duo had kept seven litres of liquor in view of two consecutive dry days on Saturday and Sunday,” officials said.