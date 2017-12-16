Two arrested for real estate fraud

more-in

The Ernakulam North Police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of duping a person from Vaduthala of ₹10 lakh.

Sajukumar, 49, and Robin George, 43, residents of Elamakkara, were arrested by the police for allegedly promising to sell a house and property for ₹67 lakh to the complainant without the knowledge of the actual owners.

“The real owners had entrusted them with taking care of the property. But they took ₹10 lakh, even asking the complainant to move into the property. The complainant shifted to the house along with family, but the arrival of the real owner’s brother from abroad foiled the plan. The complainant then asked the duo to return the money they had taken, but the request went unheeded,” the police said.