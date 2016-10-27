Treatment plant caught in legal limbo

There is a ban on setting up waste-to-energy plant at the proposed site at Brahmapuram

The new waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram has been proposed on a holding where setting up such a facility has been legally banned.

The issue of ban on using the site, which was allotted by the Kochi Corporation, came up when the project proponents took up the matter with the authorities.

Gibby George, director of GJ Eco Power, the firm that won the bid, in his letter to the Kochi Corporation Secretary, pointed out that the “proposed site cannot be used for ash landfill under the Solid Waste Management Rules (April, 2016) issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.”

He further said: “There is a ban on conversion or reclamation of paddy land under the Kerala Conversion of Wetland and Paddy Land Act 2008. And the site comes under the category of paddy field and wetland.”

The firm approached the local body after its consultant highlighted the legal hurdles involved while preparing the initial environment impact assessment.

The Central legislation states that the “landfill site shall be 100 metres away from the river, 200 metres from the pond, 200 metres from highways, habitations, public parks, and wells, and 20 km away from airports and air base.... The landfill sites shall also not be permitted on floodplains as recorded for the last 100 years of coastal regulations, wetland, critical habitats and sensitive eco-fragile areas.”

The consultant also proposed to the company that the plant be set up at least 100 metres away from the channel which is marked as river. The firm was also told to find an alternative parcel of land at the site.

Meanwhile, V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the health standing committee of the corporation, maintained that no new holding could be allotted as the area approved by the State government and the corporation council had been handed over to the firm. Confirming that he had written to the corporation, Mr. George said the local body would take up the issue of wetland conversion with the State government.

Mr. George also said the layout of the plant had been changed so as not to violate the Central legislation on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.