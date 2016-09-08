The Railway Police on Wednesday unearthed a rail ticket fraud being operated from Perumbavoor.

The accused, Manoj Kumar Mandal, 24, is a native of West Bengal and the owner of ‘Manoj Travels’ functioning at Gandhi Bazaar in the town. He was arrested in a joint operation by the Railways’ anti-tout squad and the Railway police. The police seized 80 tickets worth Rs. 1.89 lakh from the travel agency. They also seized computers and printers used to make fake reservation tickets.

The Railways got a hint of the fraud as complaints started coming in with more than 72 ticket holders in a coach claiming their seats. – Staff Reporter