Transwomen to walk the ramp in Kochi

Participants in a mini fashion show held on Saturday as a curtain raiser to the fashion show for transwomen on June 15.

In a first, a “people’s fashion show for transwomen” from various parts of the State is being organised at KSEB Hall on June 15 and a mini show featuring transpeople and their supporters from other genders was held at Marine Drive as a curtain raiser on Saturday.

Named ‘TransQueen - 2017’, the show on June 15 will feature some 50 contestants and will be held in three rounds, the first with traditional costumes, the second assessing the talents of the participants and the last and final, an interaction with the judges where contestants would be attired in Western outfits, mostly gowns.

Red costumes

Hibi Eden, MLA, is slated to inaugurate the show and V.T. Balaram, MLA, is scheduled to witness it and crown the winners, says activist and dancer Sabari Kishore, who designed the red costumes worn by the participants of the mini show held along the walkway behind Bay Pride Mall on Saturday.

Nearly 20 transwomen, besides people from other gender groups took part in the show, where prominence was given to red colour against black that Mr. Kishore said predominated other fashion shows.

“The show on June 15 will be the first reality fashion show featuring transwomen in Kerala. Transwomen from places ranging from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram are expected to take part in the professionally held show,” he said.