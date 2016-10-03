The movement of trains in Ernakulam region will be regulated on Monday and Tuesday since the Southern Railway is taking up track maintenance work near the Ernakulam Town railway station and girder change on a bridge in Edappally station yard.

On Monday and Tuesday, four schedules of MEMU services — train no. 06773, leaving Angamaly at 9.25 a.m.; 06734, leaving Ernakulam at 12.15 p.m.; 06735, leaving Angamaly at 1.55 p.m.; and 06736, leaving Ernakulam at 3.10 p.m. — will be run between Angamaly and Edappally instead of Angamaly and Ernakulam Junction station.

Similarly, 06772 MEMU train, leaving Piravom Road at 7.15 a.m., will be detained at Ernakulam Town for one hour.

A few trains passing through Ernakulam Town station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are likely to be delayed by 10 to 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, a few trains passing through Edappally station from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. are likely to be delayed by 10 to 30 minutes, says a Railways press release.