The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will promote ecosystem-based fisheries resource management and will utilise global expertise to popularise recent techniques in the area.

A statement issued by the institute said the ecosystem-based management was meant to develop eco-friendly fisheries management practices.

The institute will conduct a 21-day national training programme on monitoring structure and functions of pelagic ecosystem relevant for fisheries in collaboration with the Jawaharlal Nehru Science Fellowship (JNSF) of the institute.

Technical sessions

Trevor Platt of the JNSF and Professorial Fellow at Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the U.K., and Shubha Sathyendranath, senior scientist, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the U.K., will lead various technical sessions during the training programme which will start from November 16.

The training programme, sponsored by the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture, will provide the oceanographic and biogeochemical background required for the ecosystem-based approach for fisheries management. The programme will focus on developing ways for a better management practice considering even the minute functions of all biotic and abiotic organisms in the ocean.

Participants should be from colleges or universities or research institutions.

Those interested in participating the programme may contact Grinson George, senior scientist (grinsongeorge@gmail.com, mob: 8547857036).