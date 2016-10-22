Southern Railway has ordered a probe into the alleged failure by officials concerned in ensuring quick remedial measures after the engine of Ernakulam-Kottayam passenger train developed a technical snag near Tripunithura on Thursday, following which passengers were stranded for over two-and-a-half hours. The inquiry will cover three aspects – the lapse in arranging alternative transport arrangement to commuters; whether the guard followed the standard procedure and informed commuters about the snag and the reasons behind the snag. — Staff Reporter

Please Wait while comments are loading...