The city police have made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of the Indian Super League (ISL) match in Kochi on Wednesday.

As part of the regulations, no heavy vehicles apart from city service buses would be allowed to ply or park along the Edappally bypass–High Court stretch. No parking of vehicles will be allowed on the roadside near the stadium.

Heavy vehicles coming from the Aluva and Kakkanad areas should park on service roads on both sides of the Edappally-Vyttila National Highway, Seaport-Airport Road and Container Terminal Road. Smaller vehicles should reach behind the stadium via Palarivattom Round-Tammanam Road-Karanakodam and park at St.Jude Church ground, MMA Ground, Water Authority ground and helipad ground.

Smaller vehicles coming from the Vyttila side should take the SA Road-Kadavanthra-Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam route to reach the back of the stadium.

Heavy vehicles coming from NH 47 northern side should be parked at the Container Terminal Road after dropping fans at Edappally bypass. Heavy vehicles coming from the southern side of NH 47 should drop fans at Vyttila Junction and park on the service roads along the national highway. Smaller vehicles coming from West Kochi should take right from Pallimukku to reach the stadium via SA Road-Kadavanthra-Kathrikadavu. In order to ensure foolproof security for the match as well as the orderly movement of the fans in the city, the police have deployed around 1,300 security personnel.

Besides, around 40 metal door frame metal detectors will be established at the stadium to scrutinise visitors.

