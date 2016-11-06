A temporary traffic diversion will be in effect from November 10 in the Goshree area in connection with the construction of the flyover at Vallarpadam.

In order to complete the work in connection with the approach from Vypeen side of the flyover and GIDA Bridge number three, vehicles coming out from the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) should take right turn to enter the national highway. No left turn will be permitted here for trailers and trucks. The new arrangement will be in force for a short period.

The construction of flyover at Vallarpadam being taken up by Cochin Port Trust for easing the traffic congestion on the road leading to ICTT is nearing completion. It is likely to be commissioned by mid December.

Once completed, the vehicular traffic from Vypeen to Ernakulam and back would be diverted through the flyover and the container trailers moving from and to the ICTT and container freight stations would be passing through the road below the flyover. This is expected to end the traffic congestion being felt in the area at present.