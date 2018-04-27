Traffic restored at Kaloor junction

Next Story
Vehicular traffic has been restored on the stretch of road between Judges’ Avenue and Kaloor Junction in the city from Thursday evening.

The stretch of the usually busy road was closed to traffic after an under-construction building in the area collapsed a week ago.

The authorities took about a week to prepare the road for vehicular traffic before the district administration gave the nod for reopening of the road.

Civil works complementing the road, like preparation of the storm water drainage as well as relaying of the pipelines are under completion.

Immediately after the incident, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee, had ordered the formation of a procedural committee with the mandate to investigate the incident.

Apr 27, 2018

