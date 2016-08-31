Traffic will be regulated along Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, D.H. Road, M.G. Road (Jose Junction to Thevara Junction), Vathuruthy railway gate, B.O.T East Junction from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday in view of the visit of Vice-President Hamid Ansari here.

An official release said that parking would be banned in these places till 1.30 p.m. The vehicles that violate the parking regulation would be removed using recovery vans. All vehicles proceeding towards West Kochi through Menaka should take the Kacheripady-Chittoor Road-Sahodaran Ayyappan Road-Vyttila-Kundannoor route.

Vehicles coming from West Kochi and proceeding towards Jetty Menaka side should take the B.O.T Junction-Kundannoor-Vyttila-Sahodaran Ayyappan Road-Kaloor Kathrikadavu route.

The City Police Commissioner said that restricted movement along the VVIP routes would help cut down on the inconvenience caused to the public as all the roads and their byroads would be blocked 20 minutes before the passage of the VVIP entourage. Police personnel would provide help in ensuring the passage of essential services including ambulance and fire force vehicles.

Movement of container lorries and other heavy vehicles has been banned during the time. Mobile phones would not be permitted inside the St. Teresa’s College auditorium where the Vice-President would inaugurate the Vidhyadhanam scholarship project.