Kerala Tourism Development Corporation chairman M. Vijayakumar has expressed guarded optimism about a tourism-friendly shift in the State’s liquor policy.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme of the Ernakulam Press Club here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayakumar said stakeholders had pointed out the detrimental impact of the liquor policy on the tourism industry.

However, he was quick to add that the government would be able to effect any change in the liquor policy only after taking into consideration public sentiments on the issue. An expert committee would be appointed to explore the potential of the tourism sector.

The aim was enhancing the number of jobs from the existing 15 to 25 lakh in next five years. Short and long-term projects would be implemented to achieve this target, Mr. Vijayakumar said.

“Kerala’s future is in tourism. A special package will be implemented for promoting tourism in Malabar. Only sustainable and environment-friendly tourism initiatives will be promoted.”

He said the KTDC did not grow in step with the development of the tourism industry. Hotels under the KTDC were not being maintained properly. Maintenance works were being thought of only after rooms were closed for maintenance. An immediate change would be brought about in this situation, Mr. Vijayakumar said. Loss of revenue from closure of facilities for unplanned repairs works would be avoided, he said.

