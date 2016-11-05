Three women, including two nuns, were arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the tragic death of a toddler who was found dead in the Periyar after he went missing from a day care centre in Eloor. They were later released on bail.

The arrested were identified as Sister Ramya, Sister Mary Thankam, and Kunjamma, a helper at the day-care centre. The police said the toddler was under the care of the nuns.

Scientific evidence

The police are waiting for scientific evidence to find out the exact reason behind the death. The water sample collected from the body has been sent for chemical analysis.

The nuns were arrested under Section 304-A of the IPC and they were released on bail after their statements were recorded. They stuck to their version that the boy walked out through a side gate that was left open.

Meanwhile, the boy’s relatives and local residents took out a protest march to the convent and laid siege to a road in the vicinity.