A two-and-a-half-year-old was killed after a motor car knocked him down near Kidangoor around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred after the child and his grandmother had arrived for a wedding party. The little boy appeared to have broke free of his grandmother’s hold and ran towards the road when the vehicle hit him. The passengers in the vehicle ran away after the accident. The body was taken to the Little Flower Hospital and the police have registered an FIR on the incident. The vehicle was seized.