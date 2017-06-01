Tiny tots to enter portals of learning at ‘Pravesanotsavam’

First-timers will be welcomed to schools in a festive atmosphere complete with decorative umbrellas, music, and art forms.

KOCHI: After a particularly hot and humid summer vacation, schools in the district are set to reopen for the 2017-18 academic year with the inauguration of the district-level ‘Praveshanotsavam’, or the school reopening festival, set to be held at the Government High School at Palissery in Karukutty, which falls under the Angamaly education sub-district, on Thursday.

The school has the distinction of being a government school with the highest number of students. More than 900 students are attending the school.

Roji John, MLA, will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. District panchayat president Asha Sanil will preside. Karukutty grama panchayat president Shaju V. Thekkekkara will be present.

“In a first-of-its-kind move, Praveshanotsavam will be held in compliance with green protocol,” Ms. Sanil said. In a festive atmosphere, complete with decorative umbrellas, music concert, and art forms, Standard II students will welcome the first-timers, who will be taken along a decorated path to the school. They will also be presented with hats made from jackfruit trees.

Guests and students will sport badges made of banyan tree leaves. More than 70 newcomers will light traditional lamps made of vegetables on the occasion.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan District Programme Officer Sajoy George said more students were expected to get enrolled in Class I in government schools this academic year.

According to C.A. Santhosh, Deputy Director of Education, Praveshanotsavam is organised in 681 schools falling under 13 education sub-districts.

A sumptuous lunch will be served to over 1,500 people during the district-level event.