State to raise funds

With Kerala facing a financial crisis, the CPI(M)-led LDF government is planning to raise funds from outside the Budget to boost investment.

“We will raise funds from outside the budget through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to boost the investment in the State,” Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The State government has already said basic infrastructure works worth Rs.12,000 crore would be carried out using fund mobilisation through the KIIFB.

Nearly half of this amount will be utilised for building roads, bridges and flyovers.

The government had recently amended the KIIFB Act through an ordinance to raise funds to the tune of Rs.50,000 crore outside the budget for taking up infrastructure projects. —PTI