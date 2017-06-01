Kochi

Three-year jail for retired BSNL official

A CBI Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced a retired Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) official to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Ernest Anuja, a resident of Pachalam and a retired sub division engineer (cables) with BSNL, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under IPC Sections 409, 467 and 471.

He was also sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed ₹25,000 as fine under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The convict is required to serve the sentence concurrently.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him in 2005, and the trial of the case commenced last year.

