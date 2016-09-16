Three persons including a migrant were killed in separate accidents reported in the district over the last two days.

In the first incident, Thomas John , 21, of Mulanthuruthy was killed when his two-wheeler had a head on collision with an autorickshaw around 8.30 p.m. along the Nadakkavu-Mulanthuruthy road on Wednesday. Thomas, a student of Christian College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, was on the way to a petrol bunk to fill fuel in his bike along with friend Joys John.

While Thomas was declared brought dead, Joys and Radhakrishnan, driver of the auto rickshaw, were admitted at Kolencheri Medical Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

In the second mishap, 24-year-old Mithun Wilson of Vengola succumbed to injuries he had sustained after his two-wheeler had a head on collision with another motorcycle near Vengola around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

In another accident, Thakali, 24, a native of Assam, was killed in an accident at Marampallikunnu near Perumbavoor on Thursday morning. The police said Thakali died after a poultry transport vehicle he was travelling collided with another vehicle.