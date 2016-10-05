Ravi (49), Raju (36) and Rajesh (36) accused of sexually assaulting a girl of 14..

The Kalamassery police on Tuesday arrested three persons on charge of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, 49, Raju, 36 and Rajesh 36. The arrests were based on a complaint registered by the parents of the victim. As per the complaint, the trio had sexually abused the victim, a Class IX student in Kalamassery, when her parents were away from home to attend a cultural event organised in connection with Onam. The incident came to light when the girl revealed about the abuse during a counselling session.

The victim did not go along with her family members and decided to stay back as she was not keeping well. Taking advantage of the situation, the trio entered the house and exploited her sexually. Following the incident, the girl slipped into a state of mental depression and had not attended classes for the past one month.

The accused were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and produced in a local court.