They wait for their bedridden father to come home

Elias George is on ventilator support in Abu Dhabi after being hit by a stroke

Four-year-old Celana still has no idea about the tragedy that has befallen her father while 11-year-old Smirin knows that something has gone wrong seriously.

For, just over a month back they had heard their dad’s jovial voice over phone. Six days after that phone call from Abu Dhabi on July 10, 42-year-old Elias George from Nasrath in Fort Kochi fell silent after being hit by a stroke.

Since then Elias, who was working as a taxi driver, had been on ventilator support at a hospital in the Middle East country with the mounting treatment expenses threatening to add to the woes of the family.

According to his father Philodas, Elias had complained to his brother Bruze, who is also in Abu Dhabi, of an unbearable headache last month and he was rushed to a hospital. “But he received no immediate treatment as it was a Friday, a holiday there. A Malayali nurse warned us of symptoms of stroke and he was shifted to another hospital the next day. But it was too late,” a weeping Philodas said.

Elias’ wife Anju went to Abu Dhabi to be with her husband but had to return last Thursday after the expiry of the month-long visa. With the insurance covering only the medical expenses, the family is knocking on all doors to help him come back home.

“He can be flown back only on an air ambulance. But the cost, which comes to around Rs.30 lakh, is beyond us. So, we request the Central and State governments to intervene and take steps to bring him back home,” said Philodas.

The family has already sent a mail to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides approaching State BJP leaders and K.V. Thomas, MP.

“We have made all arrangements for his treatment here and want him back here somehow,” he said.