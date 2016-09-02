It is time again to unleash your creativity and win prizes. The harvest festival of Onam is when floral carpets bloom in several households.

The ninth edition of Parle The Hindu-Metro Plus Pookkalam Contest, powered by SBT and Chungath Jewellery, will be held in Kochi onSeptember 10.

The contest, first held in 2007, has been witnessing increased participation over the years and has become a top contest of its kind. The venue for the contest in Kochi will be Oberon Mall.

The teams adjudged first, second, and third will receive Rs.20,000, Rs.12,500, and Rs.7,500 respectively.

As many as 10 teams will be given Rs.1,500 each as consolation prizes. All teams will be given Rs.750 each as reimbursement for the cost of flowers after the prize distribution.

There will be special gifts for all participating teams.

After the Pookkalam contest, a Parle Biscuit Crunch Contest will be conducted for children of classes 1 to 4, 5-8, 9-12, and also for women aged 18 years and above. Winners will be given gift hampers from Parle.

Participants of the pookkalam contest, both women and men, can compete for the best traditional attire contest.

The best traditionally dressed team and two individual participants will be given exciting prizes by Chungath Jewellery.

There will be other exciting contests for participants and visitors.

Entry for visitors will be from 2.30 p.m.

Title sponsor of the event is Parle Products. State Bank of Travancore and Chungath Jewellery are the ‘powered-by’ sponsors.

Sprinkle Salt is the associate sponsor. MediaOne is the TV Partner. Gift sponsors are Ripple Tea, Kapex Rice, Preethi, Njuze mango drink from Nest group, Vinayaka Foods and Beverages, Horticorp, and Kerafed.

Oberon Mall is the Venue Partner.

All teams should register in advance, over phone (99474 06266) or by e-mailing to priya.kaladharan @thehindu.co.in