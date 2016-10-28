Gayathri Govind (left), Principal of Billabong High International School, presenting the first prize of The Hindu in School pookkalam contest to Jaya Sabin, Principal, Greets Public School, in Kochi on Thursday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Prizes for the winners of the pookkalam (flower carpet) competition conducted by The Hindu In School in association with Billabong High International School in September were presented here on Thursday.

The contestants had been asked to send in the picture of the pookkalams laid out in their schools during the Onam celebrations and the best three were chosen for the prizes by a team of four professionals.

Greets Public School emerged the winner. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Tripunithura, and Amritha Vidyalaya, Edappally, were the joint runners-up. Navanirman School, Vazhakkala, was the second runner-up.

Gayathri Govind, Principal, Billabong High International School, gave away the prizes.