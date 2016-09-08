Exit from safety:A surprise audit by the Fire and Rescue Services at a textile shop in the city on Wednesday found that emergency exit routes and stairs were blocked with goods.

Surprise check finds rampant violation of fire safety norms

A surprise check by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services on Wednesday found rampant violations of fire safety norms in leading textile shops in the city.

An assessment of fire safety preparedness revealed the lack of adequate exit facilities as most of these routes were overcrowded with textile materials. An audit on the fire safety compliance was ordered based on the inference that the textile shops would have piled up huge stocks to cash in on the Onam rush.

“We have found that textile materials were stocked along the emergency exit routes and staircases in the shops, blocking the smooth passage of people in an emergency. Such materials were also stocked near electrical circuits in violation of the norms,” said R. Prasad, Divisional Fire Officer, Ernakulam.

The five-member team deputed to assess the fire safety measures in textile shops also found the lack of fire-fighting installations at critical points inside the shops. Mr. Prasad said the managements had to clear the pathways and exit routes immediately. “If they fail, we would request the District Collector to initiate action against the violators,” he said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel will continue the audit on Thursday by evaluating the fire safety norms at shops in Broadway.