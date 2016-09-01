Railways have withdrawn the suspension of a senior section engineer in connection with the derailment of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Express near Angamaly on Sunday.

Railway authorities said the suspension of Raju Francis was withdrawn as the preliminary probe into the incident was over after collecting necessary evidence.

The move came close after the Southern Railway Engineers Association pointed out that Mr. Francis had reported anomalies and faults on the Ernakulam-Shoranur track to higher-ups thrice this year. The association said Mr. Francis had even pinpointed the accident site as a vulnerable location.