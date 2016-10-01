SPCA Chairman K. Narayana Kurup taking evidence from the victim of alleged custodial torture, at the Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Friday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Terming the alleged custodial torture of a 19-year-old Dalit youth at the Palarivattom police station an extraordinary case, State Police Complaints Authority Chairman K. Narayana Kurup will recommend that the State government suspend the three officers who were responsible for the atrocity.

Mr. Kurup visited Sooraj, a resident of Vennala, who is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Friday. He was allegedly assaulted by two civil police officers in the presence of the Station House Officer.

“Besides, criminal cases should be registered against the two civil police officers who could be identified by the youngster, under relevant sections of the IPC. Beating up a person who visits police station to lodge complaint is absolute barbarism. Physical torture cannot be condoned even in serious cases like murder, as manifested in the Puthoor Sheela murder case,” Mr. Kurup said.

Coming down on the City Police Commissioner for not taking action against the accused, he said: “The inaction amounted to colluding, since as the head of the police force in the city, it was his responsibility to control the men under him and enforce discipline. The Commissioner cannot remain a mute spectator when such atrocities are committed,” he said.

Justifying the decision to consider it as an extraordinary case, Mr. Kurup said the youngster was the sole bread winner of a family of six.

His father is a heart patient,and his mother is undergoing treatment for cancer, he added.

Unable to stand

“Though Sooraj was shifted from the ICU to the ward, he is unable to stand up on his own,” Mr. Kurup said. The victim experiences considerable pain in the areas surrounding the ribs due to beating, he added.

Sooraj was allegedly assaulted when he went to the Palarivattom police station early this month to lodge a complaint over a family spat. The police accused him of going to the police station on his two-wheeler in an inebriated state. Subsequently, they allegedly beat him up suspecting him to be one of the youths who had shown abusive gestures at them.

