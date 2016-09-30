Thirty-four students of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Ambalamugal were admitted to various hospitals in the district following what was seen as a suspected gas leak from the BPCL-Kochi Refinery.

The children experienced uneasiness and fell sick after inhaling what they thought was a gas with a strong smell.

Two children and a teacher admitted to a private hospital in the city are in the intensive care unit for observation.

32 discharged

The hospital spokesperson said their condition was stable. Twenty-six children admitted to a private hospital in Thripunithura and six admitted to the taluk hospital were discharged in the evening.

A school teacher, who lives nearby, told The Hindu that she had experienced a strong smell when she came to the school in the morning and found many children sitting with their noses covered. “We immediately informed the company and called the police too,” she said.

Source not detected

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, who visited the children at the hospital, and the school and company premises, told The Hindu that inspections by BPCL, the Pollution Control Board and the Factories and Boilers Department were on and they had not been able to detect the source of the gas leak.

A BPCL official told The Hindu that the inspection at the plant and at the new expansion site had not revealed any problem. The schoolchildren in the Cochin Refinery School were not affected by any such issue, the official added.

“The school has been declared closed for the next two days and a decision will be taken by next week,” the Collector said.

In view of the risk posed by the plant, district administration is considering

shifting the school