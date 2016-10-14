In a high-voltage drama, as many as 20 inmates of Government Children’s Home (Girls), Kakkanad, on Thursday climbed up the terrace of the building and threatened to commit suicide by jumping from it.

The drama, which lasted around four hours, ended on the intervention of the District Collector, who pacified the teenagers and promised to consider their demands.

The episode began to unfold around 9.30 a.m. when the inmates climbed up the terrace and threatened to take the extreme step alleging torture at the government facility.

Alerted by officials at the facility, police and fire and rescue services units rushed to the spot. P.T. Thomas, MLA, child welfare committee members, and local councillor M.M. Nazar climbed up the terrace and spoke to the girls, but in vain.

Subsequently, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla met the girls.

Sources said as many as five girls stuck to their demand that they be permitted to go home. “The girls were initially granted permission to remain at their respective homes till October 16, provided their parents or immediate relatives take care of them. When contacted, their parents expressed reluctance to take them home. Later, the girls told officials that they did not want to go home,” they said.

Officials of the Social Justice Department said they had received a petition from the girls stating that the wardens had beaten them up with PVC pipes. In the light of the petition, a meeting of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will be held at the children’s home on Monday.

