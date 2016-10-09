A case has been registered against social activist Jose Maveli and two others for violating the provisions of the Arms Act

The proposal to kill stray dogs using subsidised air guns has run into trouble with the Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday registering a case against social activist Jose Maveli and two others for violating the provisions of the Arms Act.

According to the police, cases have been registered against James Pambakkal and George Joseph, office bearers of the Pala-based St. Thomas College Old Students’ Welfare Association, in addition to Mr. Maveli under Section 84(2) of the Arms Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The action followed a complaint filed by an animal rights group to the Deputy Police Superintendent in Pala, Kottayam, who forwarded it to the city police. The case pertains to a proposal announced by the organisation offering a 10 per cent discount while buying air guns to kill stray dogs. The programme was launched in Kochi on October 5 by giving a free air gun to Mr. Maveli, leader of the Stray Dog Eradication Group.

The organisation also offered a 25 per cent subsidy while buying guns by those who face police cases for culling stray dogs. The scheme was launched soon after the Supreme Court sought Kerala’s response to a complaint citing killing of street dogs in Kottayam by a group of youth activists.

