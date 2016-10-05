Singer K.J. Yesudas joins NSS volunteers in campaigning for a clean river.

It was not just another boat ride for pleasure.

For the young National Service Scheme volunteers from 50-odd campuses in the district, the ride from Marine Drive to Eloor on Tuesday was for a cause; to express their solidarity to the efforts for the conservation of the Periyar, which is at the receiving end of multiple modes of pollution.

Giving them company was a host of dignitaries, including the legendary singer K.J. Yesudas.

Part of a larger campaign

The boat journey was part of a larger campaign being planned by the voluntary organisation Janapaksham for the protection of the Periyar, the launch of which was held at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on Tuesday.

It was decided that 20 select NSS volunteers from college campuses would visit the Periyar by turn every Saturday and compile a report on the river encroachments and pollution that come to their notice.

Their visits would be facilitated through sponsorships. The weekly reports would be sent to the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, District

Collector and the Director General of Police to keep an unwavering focus on the pollution of the river.

Besides, a public interest litigation would be filed in the High Court next week against the pollution of the river, said Benny Joseph, State convener of Janapaksham.

Earlier, a message by poet Sugathakumari against the pollution of the Periyar was read out to the audience by Mr. Yesudas who followed it up with the rendition of his popular film song on the Periyar.