2 doctors suspended, medical negligence alleged

House surgeons and postgraduate students of Government Medical College, Ernakulam, stayed away from routine work on Friday after they staged a protest against the government decision to suspend two doctors in connection with the death of Shamna Thasneem, a second year medical student of the institution on July 18 owing to alleged medical negligence.

The protesting house surgeons and students gheraoed Principal V.K. Sreekala demanding the revoking of the action taken against Jills George, head of Department of Medicine, and Bino Jose, junior resident, in connection with the death of Thasneem.

In his complaint, Thasneem’s father K.A. Abootty of Sivapuram in Kannur had alleged that the death occurred due to medical negligence.

Stating that she had no powers to withdraw the suspension as it was a government decision, Ms. Sreekala informed the protesting students and house surgeons that she would present their views and concerns before the higher-ups.

“It would be also brought to the notice of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, who is visiting the campus on Saturday,” she said.

The action against the two doctors was taken on the basis of a report prepared by a three-member committee comprising K. Sreekumari, Joint Director of Medical Education; M.K. Suresh, Professor of Medicine, Govenment Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram; and K. Anitha, Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The team had collected evidence and interacted with the students and staff on July 25. They had also taken into account the post-mortem report and the lab results before submitting the final report to the government.

The State Human Rights Commission had asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit detailed reports on the circumstances that led to the death of the medical student based on a petition filed by her parents.

The commission had also directed them to file the reports within three weeks after it registered a case based on prima facie evidence that the death occurred due to medical negligence.