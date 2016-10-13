Movement of gas cylinders from the Indian Oil Corporation’s bottling plant at Udayamperoor has been hit following the strike by lorry drivers employed by a company involved in transporting LPG cylinders to various parts of the State.

Drivers are staying away from work alleging that the management has been reluctant to fill adequate diesel in the lorries leading to situations where they are left without enough fuel on the way.

Representatives of the workers’ trade union said that the strike would continue as the talks convened by the Assistant Labour Commissioner to resolve the deadlock had failed to yield any positive result.

The drivers have to fill diesel from petrol pumps fixed by the management. They are often unable to reach these pumps owing to the shortage of fuel in the vehicles, they said.

The company management has deployed nearly 27 lorries to transport LPG cylinders to Kochi, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The lorries have been lying idle at the plant for the past 11 days. Over 300 cylinders are transported in a lorry daily. Customers may experience shortage of cylinders, if the strike continues in the coming days.