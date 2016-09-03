Market Road in the city remains deserted during the national strike on Friday. – PHOTO: H. VIBHU

Offices record thin attendance; protesters forcibly close down shops in some places

The nationwide strike by labour unions crippled the State’s commercial capital, as shops and commercial establishments remained closed, offices recorded thin attendance, and vehicles kept away from the road till dusk.

Most people remained confined to their houses. Even two-wheelers were hard to be found on city roads. By evening, a few cars and goods carriers were seen on highways and arterial roads.

Those who arrived in the city by various modes of transport bore the brunt as they had a tough time getting food and modes of conveyance. Buses kept off the road.

Tourists and elderly people who arrived at the railway stations and the airport were driven to their respective destinations in cars and other vehicles operated by NGOs and the police.

KSRTC officials said regular bus services would begin only from 12 midnight. Ferry services will in all probability be resumed on early Saturday morning.

Protesters blocked vehicles in the morning in the city, while a taxi car was reportedly attacked. Protestors also attempted to forcibly close down shops in some areas. Trade union activists reportedly prevented employees from entering some industrial units and IT establishments.

The city had witnessed major traffic hold-ups at several places on Thursday, as people made a beeline for their native places or holiday destinations, as the strike came a day before the weekend.