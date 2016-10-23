‘Sudog’ will produce a high-frequency sound which will unsettle the animal

Two-wheeler riders who often come under stray dog attacks have something to cheer about.

A group of engineering faculty members have come up with ‘Sudog’ (Super Dog Chaser), a device that would produce high-frequency sound to keep away dangerous dogs from coming near motorcyclists.

A prototype of the equipment was showcased at the makers’ workshop organised by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology in Angamaly on Saturday.

The engineering faculty members behind the product include Vishnu V. of Ammini College of Engineering; Merin Antony of KMP College of Engineering; Jyothi Krishna P.G. of NSS College of Engineering; and Jijo Jose of UKF College of Engineering.

As per the project proposal, the Super Dog Chaser would employ two methods to prevent dogs from attacking two-wheelers. “One is the discomforting, but not harmful, high frequency sound (20,000Hz-25,000Hz), audible to dogs but not to humans. The second is a super bright LED flashing strobe that temporarily blinds and confuses the dog. This electronic repellent will stop the approach of stray dogs at up to 40 feet,” it said.

The innovators said the power for the device could be taken from the two-wheeler’s battery. “We can also use dynamo section as input. It is basically a generator for producing direct current. Normally 5 to 9 volt is required as input. We have to generate a frequency that will make the dog stay away. The hearing frequency of dog is in the range of 67 Hz to 45 KHz,” they said.

M. Abdul Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, said the aim of the event was to inculcate best practices on entrepreneurship among the faculty members. The idea is to foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation, he said.