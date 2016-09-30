Fuel movement from Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) oil terminal at Irumpanam came to a halt after the coordination committee of tanker contractors, dealers and workers called for an indefinite strike from Wednesday midnight, demanding revision of tender conditions for fresh contract for the transportation of fuel.

Around 450 loads of fuel, including Aviation Turbine Fuel for airports, are dispatched from the Irumpanam terminal daily. Oil company sources said alternative sources for supply of fuel within and outside the State were being explored to tide over the situation.

Signs of discord between tanker operators and IOC management over the tender conditions for the fresh contract had been visible since last month when the former had gone on strike for four days, which was eventually withdrawn following a conciliatory meeting convened by the then Collector.

A.M. David, convener of the coordination committee, claimed that the strike was called off last month after the oil company management agreed in the presence of the Collector to revise the tender terms in consultations with all stakeholders. But the management floated the new tender arbitrarily in violation of its word, he alleged.

Several concerns

The coordination committee has raised multiple concerns with regard to the new tender.

The rate per kilolitre per kilometre (pkpk) fixed for the next five years is less than the prevailing rate, which was already less than the Rs.3.89 pkpk prevalent in places such as Mumbai, said Mr. David, who called for a rate revision midway through term.

Tanker operators have been asked to install overspill sensor and stainless steel lock on vehicles, which according to operators cost about Rs.3.50 lakh.

However, the management had failed to explain what was wrong with the stainless lock operators installed two years back, Mr. David said. Only 550 tankers would be engaged under the fresh contract, which was fewer than the existing 612 tankers. While the oil company maintains that the frequency of transportation has come down, operators regard it as irrational citing the increase in the number of petrol pumps and consumption of fuel. They demand contract for at least 650 tankers.

“The provision of giving priority to operators capable of engaging 10 per cent of the total required fleet of 55 tankers will put small operators out of contention,” Mr. David said.

The committee also found fault with the move to fix differential rates for small and big tankers unlike in the past when they were contracted for the same rate. Tankers with the capacity to carry 12,000 and 20,000 litres are engaged for transportation. The decision to fix a lower rate for bigger tankers is irrational and the previous arrangement of same rate should be restored, he demanded.

Though a meeting was convened on Wednesday to find a solution, the marathon meeting of four hours came to naught. Oil company sources had declined to go back on the tender terms.