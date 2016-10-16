Steps to ensure safety of culvert-turned-underpass

The Railways has stepped in once again to ensure the safety of what is now the Aluva Purayar railway underpass, after a tipper lorry that was trying to use it got stuck here recently.

It was not conceived as an underpass and was initially a culvert.

People living in the area filled it with mud and slowly two and three-wheelers began using it. “But we never expected a lorry to attempt to cross over to the other side through the narrow structure,” said a senior Railways official.

Following the incident, Railways has taken steps to erect more iron pillars to prevent the entry of heavy vehicles. Officials said their efforts to prevent the entry of medium vehicles were opposed by a section of people and people’s representatives. The recent incident involving the lorry has resulted in the issue taking a political colour.

Anwar Sadath, MLA, who represents the area said he had taken up with the Railways the demand to build it into a proper underpass for light vehicles. “Railway officials have assured help,” he said.