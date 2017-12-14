Steps to clear power bills of companies

more-in

The Department of Industries will work with the Kerala State Electricity Board to support companies facing financial crisis to clear power bills and help them continue operations, Industries Minister A.C. Moideen has said.

The government will work towards creating schemes that are beneficial for electrical and allied engineering firms, the Minister said in his inaugural address at ELEX 2017, an electrical engineering expo organised by the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Products (KEL) at the CIAL Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre at Nedumbassery on Wednesday.

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani presided over the function. The theme for the event is ‘Powering future Kerala’. Top bureaucrats, eminent technologists, technical experts, and top executives from leading organisations will discuss the future and trends in the electrical engineering field at a technical conference being conducted as part of the expo.