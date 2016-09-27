Sruthitharangam scheme provides free treatment for children

With newborn hearing screening being adopted in over 200 private hospitals and 44 government hospitals, the State has taken a major step in reducing the disability burden of hearing loss.

Delay in screening, identification and management of hearing loss affects the child’s language acquisition, social and emotional development and education prospects.

So far over 600 free cochlear implant surgeries had been done in the State of which the Kozhikode Medical College alone had done up to 150 surgeries under the government project Sruthitharangam that provides free treatment for children under five years born to parents with income less than Rs.2 lakh a year.

Dr. P. Muraleedharan Nampoothiri, professor and head of the ENT Department, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, at a press meet on Monday said the State had about 65,000 people with hearing loss as had been found by the State Initiative for Disability in 2015.

The initiatives of hearing screening and follow-up treatment for affected children are expected to bring down the burden of disability in the future population figures, he added.

The Ministry of Health has declared September 26 as the Day of the Deaf and globally this week is observed as International Week of the Deaf by the World Federation of the Deaf.

