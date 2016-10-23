Other States have abandoned the practice, says Planning BoardVice Chairman

Vice Chairman of the Planning Board V.K. Ramachandran said here on Saturday that Kerala had decided to go ahead with its preparations for the next Five-Year Plan while other States had abandoned the practice of Five-Year Plans on instructions from the Union government.

He also said the State would continue to make social investments, the cornerstone of the Kerala Model of Development. The State had also made its intentions clear by declaring the constitution of health, education, housing and Haritha Keralam missions.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a programme on sustainable food production, organised by the EMS Study Centre here.

Mr. Ramachandran said that innovative interventions were needed to raise capital for building infrastructure. He said the potential of each locality should be explored in every area.

The country faces challenges on several fronts at the moment. Its democracy and secularism are under serious challenge. The people of Kerala had reposed great faith in the State government and they hope that the achievements of Kerala would be protected and that the poor and the backward would be helped, he said.

Former MP P. Rajeeve presided over the programme.