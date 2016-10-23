Officials of the Food Safety Department on Saturday seized stale food from ‘Arabian Nights’ restaurant near Kathrukadavu and ordered suspension of its operation till further order.

The raid followed a tip-off by the Ernakulam North Police, which had inspected the building earlier for illegal sale of liquor. Though no liquor bottles could be spotted, the police found the restaurant’s kitchen operating in unhygienic condition and hence alerted the Food Safety officials. Though the police had earlier approached the health wing of the city corporation, they did not turn up.