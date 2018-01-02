Stage set for elections to Kudumbasree bodies

more-in

Stage is set for elections of office-bearers of Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs), Area Development Societies (ADSs) and Community Development Societies (CDSs) under the Kudumbasree Mission in the district. Preparations for the elections are drawing to a conclusion and elections are scheduled to begin on January 8. The new office-bearers would take charge on January 26, said an official of the Kudumbasree Mission here on Monday.

The office-bearers are elected for a term of three years. The last set of elections were held in January 2015 and the tenure of the present leadership ends on January 25 this year.

Elections of new office-bearers for the Neighbourhood Groups, the basic unit of the Kudumbasree Mission, will be held between January 8 and 14. The Kudumbasree District Mission official said that NHG office-bearers are elected mostly on the basis of consensus among the members, who number between 10 and 20. There are around 23,500 NHGs in the district. Five members, including a president, a secretary and three volunteers will be elected to the NHGs.

There are 1,828 Area Development Societies and election of the new office-bearers will be held between January 18 and 21.

Seven administrative members including a chairperson, a vice-chairperson and a secretary will be elected. ADSs are at the ward level and the elections of the new office-bearers in this segment too is broadly based on consensus among the members.

Community Development Societies are the apex of the three-tier administrative system and there are 101 CDSs under the Kudumbasree Mission in the district. A chairperson and a vice-chairperson are elected for the CDSs while the elected office-bearers of the ADSs form the general body.

There are around 3 lakh members under the Kudumbasree Mission in the district and the number includes the coastal and tribal belts in the district.

There are a total of around 43 lakh members in the Kudumbasree Mission under 2.77 NHGs. There are also nearly 20,000 ADSs and 1,073 CDSs across Kerala. The election process to be completed on January 25 will see 13.85 lakh new office-bearers assuming office across the State.