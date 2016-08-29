With a fall in admissions, the very existence of the school is under threat

After reserving admission for boys for 171 years, SRV Upper Primary and SRV High School sections, the two male bastions in school education in the district, may open their doors to girls soon.

The Kochi Corporation Council may consider a proposal to admit girls to the two sections, thus ending the decades-old tradition.

Council nod

Since the local body is responsible for providing infrastructure support to the institution, the concurrence of the council is required for the decision. “After the corporation considers the proposal, it will require the clearance of the State government for introduction of change in admission pattern,” said civic authorities.

Though girls were admitted to Lower Primary, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary classes earlier, the Upper Primary and High School sections continued to be male reserves. The approach had resulted in a sharp fall in the number of students admitted. This year, only 35 students sought admission to the UP section, thus raising questions about the very existence of the school.

The school had been campaigning for opening the UP section to girls for the last five years. “The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school is in favour of the decision and has passed a resolution to provide admission to girls,” said J.R. Sudhambika, the Headmistress of the Upper Primary section.

The section has all the required infrastructure facilities, including classrooms and toilets, to admit girls. Some parents had earlier expressed reservation in admitting their wards to the school as their daughters could not be admitted along with their sons. “This has also contributed to the low student turnout,” she said.

SRV High School, one of the biggest government schools in the district, was founded by the erstwhile Kochi royal family as an English Elementary School in 1845. The school was later handed over to the State government.

The PTA of the High School too has passed a resolution, urging the authorities to open the doors of the school to girls.