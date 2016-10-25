Token of friendship:The Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command and the Commanding Officer of the visitingSri Lankan naval ship exchanging mementos in Kochion Monday.— PHOTO: by special arrangement

Sri Lankan naval ships Sayura and Suranimila are on a visit to Kochi between October 24 and 27.

Professional exchanges between the personnel of India’s Southern Naval Command and the visiting Sri Lankan naval personnel and social interactions will take place during the ships’ port of call here.

On Monday, skippers of the visiting vessels called on Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command. Besides the exchange of specialist officers of both navies, there will be games between both the sides.

SLNS Sayura is an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) while Suranimila is a fast attack vessel (missile) commanded by Captain Prasanna Amardasa and Captain P. Vithana respectively.

On their way back on October 27, the Sri Lankan vessels will undertake joint exercises with Indian naval vessels based at Kochi.