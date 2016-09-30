Steps on to impose KAAPA on some gang leaders: SP

The Ernakulam Rural Police have deployed a 10-member special squad to end the reign of sword-wielding goons at Kalady.

In the past couple of months, the town witnessed several clashes by rival gangs, which culminated in the killing of Sanal Devassykutty two days ago. Superintendent of Police P.N. Unnirajan will oversee the functioning of the squad, drawn from the Armed Reserve Camp.

“The police have prepared a list of history-sheeters comprising about 30 key goons. Besides, steps are on to impose the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on a couple of the gang leaders including Ratheesh, one of the accused in the Sanal murder case,’’ Mr. Unnirajan said.

He attributed the rise in goon activity in Kalady to the functioning of numerous stone quarries and sand and red-earth mining units on the Malayattur forest fringes. Many of these quarry operators have engaged gangs on a commission basis to protect their area of operations from interventions from outside.

Commenting on the issue, T.R. Santosh, Circle Inspector, Kalady, described the recent spate of attacks as revenge assaults. “Men who were once friends and partners suddenly turn on each other due to business or personal rivalries, which turn deadly due to revenge,” he explained.

A couple of days ago, the SP had suspended six policemen at the Kalady station following reports about their links with the mining mafia.

Five held in murder case

Meanwhile, the Kalady police on Thursday arrested five persons including a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of Sanal. The arrested have been identified as Aji V. Nair, 22, of Imuri; Sujith Sudhakaran, 23; Sreejith Surendran, 24; Sarath velayudhan, 20, and a minor boy. They have been accused of conspiracy and aiding the first four accused in the crime.

The police are on the look out for more persons.

As per the case, four goons identified as Ratheesh, Tony, Grindesh and Eldhose attacked Sanal near the Puthenkavu temple at Kalady and hacked him to death. The accused escaped in a car to Kuruppampady via Malayattur and hid the car at a house there.

