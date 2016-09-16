Amid raging controversies over the death of a 45-year-old man at the Vandoor police station in Malappuram, a preliminary investigation by the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) has found several loopholes in the police’s version of the accused committing suicide.

K. Narayana Kurup, Chairman, SPCA, who inspected the crime scene two days ago, held that the police’s version was fraught with inconsistencies. “Given the height of the ventilator from which the victim was found hanging, only an experienced gymnast can perform the act here. No ordinary person can reach up to the three air-vent pipes from which he was found hanging without external support, which became evident while enacting a suicide bid at the scene of the crime,’’ he said.

According to Mr. Kurup, the 10-inch-long air-vent pipes were located about 9.5 ft above the ground while the height of the deceased was 5.4 ft.

Statements

As part of the investigation, the SPCA has collected statements from the forensic surgeon who conducted the postmortem, in addition to the victim’s son. The authority will now be collecting statements of the cops who were on duty at the station when the death took place and verify the postmortem report and other relevant documents to arrive at a conclusion.

Abdul Latheef Palakkathodi, who had been taken into custody in connection with a theft case, was found hanging from the toilet ventilator of the police station around 11 a.m. on September 11. Following the incident, three policemen, including S.R. Saneesh, Sub Inspector of the station, have been placed under suspension pending further inquiry.

The SPCA has launched a probe into the incident based on a complaint filed by Muhammad Fayas, the victim’s son. The complaint follows suspicion that the policemen hung Latheef from the ventilator after torturing him.

State Police Complaints Authority launches probe based on complaint filed by victim’s son