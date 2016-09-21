SPCA asks SI to show courtesy to the public

Officer misbehaved with family at airport

The State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) has recommended action against a Sub-Inspector of the Nedumbassery police station, who allegedly unleashed a verbal assault on a three-member family, including two women, over a petty issue.

The incident took place on May 19 when Sujathan, a native of Vaikkom in Kottayam, and his wife Sindhu Sujathan, reached the Nedumbassery airport to receive their daughter from New Delhi. The middle-aged couple, while waiting outside the airport for the delayed flight, picked up an argument with a police team led by Nedumbassery Sub-Inspector Noble Mathew.

When Ms.Sujathan tried to explain things to the police, the SI, in a rude manner, asked her to stop. When the couple objected to the cop’s behaviour, the police took them to the Nedumbassery station. Even after reaching the station, the cop continued to abuse them and even captured videos and photographs of the couple along with their daughter.

The family was later let off, but only after confiscating Mr. Sujathan’s driving licence. Based on a complaint by Ms.Sujathan, the SPCA conducted a hearing.

Based on the findings, SPCA Chairman K. Narayana Kurup issued an order directing the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, to summon the SI and warn him against such actions in future. Observing that the officer’s action amounted to abuse of power, he urged the officer to extend modicum of courtesy in his dealings with the public.