Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 05:47 IST

SPCA asks SI to show courtesy to the public

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Officer misbehaved with family at airport

The State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) has recommended action against a Sub-Inspector of the Nedumbassery police station, who allegedly unleashed a verbal assault on a three-member family, including two women, over a petty issue.

The incident took place on May 19 when Sujathan, a native of Vaikkom in Kottayam, and his wife Sindhu Sujathan, reached the Nedumbassery airport to receive their daughter from New Delhi. The middle-aged couple, while waiting outside the airport for the delayed flight, picked up an argument with a police team led by Nedumbassery Sub-Inspector Noble Mathew.

When Ms.Sujathan tried to explain things to the police, the SI, in a rude manner, asked her to stop. When the couple objected to the cop’s behaviour, the police took them to the Nedumbassery station. Even after reaching the station, the cop continued to abuse them and even captured videos and photographs of the couple along with their daughter.

The family was later let off, but only after confiscating Mr. Sujathan’s driving licence. Based on a complaint by Ms.Sujathan, the SPCA conducted a hearing.

Based on the findings, SPCA Chairman K. Narayana Kurup issued an order directing the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, to summon the SI and warn him against such actions in future. Observing that the officer’s action amounted to abuse of power, he urged the officer to extend modicum of courtesy in his dealings with the public.

More In: Kochi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

James panel wields the stick

LDF has not discussed liquor policy, says CM

UDF to take FB route to mobilise opinion

Lack of infrastructure puts tourists at risk

BJYM worker comes under attack

SPG reviews Karipur security

Elephant kills watcher

Youth’s body recovered

Engagements

Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation gets off the block for Smart City race

Devotees celebrate Poorna Kumbhamela at Santhigiri

James panel wields the stick

LDF has not discussed liquor policy, says CM

Soorya festival set to begin today

Kozhikode

Kozhikode turns a fortress

Residents’ associations to launch anti-drug squads

BJP leader accuses CPI(M) of human rights violations

Flash flood: one more body recovered

High Court to get two new judges

Service road work from October

Key accused in sex racket case held

Water crisis in Thrikkakara set to worsen

NGT ban on non-forest activities at Mangalavanam

SPCA asks SI to show courtesy to the public

UID numbers for gun licensees

Radhika Thilak passes away

Panel visits garbage plant

Court accepts charge sheet against Amir Ul Islam



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

Walk to mark Alzheimer’s Day

The Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India will organise a memory walk from Rajendra Maidan to Marine Drive at 2 p.m. on Wednesd... »